Family searches for answers after disappearance of 22-year-old last seen at Pittsburgh bar

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Family searches for answers after 22-year-old last seen at Pittsburgh bar disappears

Family searches for answers after 22-year-old last seen at Pittsburgh bar disappears

Family searches for answers after 22-year-old last seen at Pittsburgh bar disappears

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A family is desperately trying to find out what happened to their loved one. He went missing 11 days ago from a bar on the city's North Shore.

Twenty-two-year-old Brandon Pfeifer-Davis of Greenfield was last seen at McFadden's on March 24. Since then, no one has seen or heard from him.

Brandon Pfeifer-Davis Pittsburgh Public Safety

His grandfather says detectives called his family in for a meeting Tuesday afternoon but didn't say exactly what new information they had. The family is hopeful the news is encouraging.

Since then, his family says they have been searching for him or any clues that would help them understand what happened.

Police say Pfeifer-Davis left McFadden's looking for an Uber to take him to his Greenfield home.

After leaving the bar, police say there has been no trace of him. His phone has been off, he's made no contact with family or friends and he hasn't been on social media. His family says it's like he disappeared into thin air.

Police urge anyone who may have seen Pfeifer-Davis at McFadden's on March 24 to come forward. Something you may think isn't important may be to police.