Pittsburgh police looking for missing 22-year-old Brandon Pfeifer-Davis

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 22-year-old man.

Officials say Brandon Pfeifer-Davis was last seen on March 24 at McFadden's on North Shore Drive.

"He has not been in contact with family and friends, his cell phone is off, he has not been on social media, his vehicle is still at his residence in Greenfield, and he did not show up at work on March 27, all of which are unusual and highly concerning to his family," Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

He is described as 5-foot-10 with blue eyes and dirty blonde hair. Anyone with information can contact the police at 412-323-7141.