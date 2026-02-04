Watch CBS News
Local News

The Tasties 2026, hosted by the Delicious City Podcast

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS News

Add CBS News on Google
Photos from The Tasties
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

The Tasties 2026

Photos from The Tasties
HughE Dillon

 Photo by HughE Dillon

The Tasties 2026

Photos from The Tasties
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

The Tasties 2026

Photos from The Tasties
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

The Tasties 2026

Photos from The Tasties
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

The Tasties 2026

Photos from The Tasties
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

The Tasties 2026

Photos from The Tasties
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

The Tasties 2026

Photos from The Tasties
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

The Tasties 2026

Photos from The Tasties
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

The Tasties 2026

Photos from The Tasties
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

The Tasties 2026

Photos from The Tasties
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

The Tasties 2026

Photos from The Tasties
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

The Tasties 2026

Photos from The Tasties
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue