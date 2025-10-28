The J Spot med spa opens in Philadelphia's Fitler Square
Cheryl & Giordanna Rossini, Cathy Stanley and Gabriella Rossini.
The J Spot med spa opens in Philadelphia's Fitler Square
Michelle & Tim Glynn.
The J Spot med spa opens in Philadelphia's Fitler Square
Jamie Giannini and Paul Glenn.
The J Spot med spa opens in Philadelphia's Fitler Square
Chrissy Pasquariello, Dana Ritz, Joe & Donna Grasso.
The J Spot med spa opens in Philadelphia's Fitler Square
Alex M and Julia Rossi.
The J Spot med spa opens in Philadelphia's Fitler Square
Sarah Frank, Margo Trovei, Amanda Arroyo, Monica Burke, Laura Cordaro and Celeste Bouikidis.
The J Spot med spa opens in Philadelphia's Fitler Square
Photo by Andre Flewellen.
The J Spot med spa opens in Philadelphia's Fitler Square
Ryan Munro, Meredith Moore and Brian Erb.
The J Spot med spa opens in Philadelphia's Fitler Square
Photo by Andre Flewellen.
The J Spot med spa opens in Philadelphia's Fitler Square
Photo by Andre Flewellen.