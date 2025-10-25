Watch CBS News
Pictures

Bollywood Blingo to cure Duchenne muscular dystrophy in Philadelphia

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS News

dsc-0063.jpg
Andre Flewellen.

Photo by Andre Flewellen.

Bollywood Blingo to cure Duchenne muscular dystrophy in Philadelphia

dsc-0126.jpg
Andre Flewellen.

Photo by Andre Flewellen.

Bollywood Blingo to cure Duchenne muscular dystrophy in Philadelphia

dsc-0131.jpg
Andre Flewellen.

Photo by Andre Flewellen.

Bollywood Blingo to cure Duchenne muscular dystrophy in Philadelphia

dsc-0137.jpg
Andre Flewellen.

Photo by Andre Flewellen.

Bollywood Blingo to cure Duchenne muscular dystrophy in Philadelphia

dsc-0166.jpg
Andre Flewellen.

Photo by Andre Flewellen.

Bollywood Blingo to cure Duchenne muscular dystrophy in Philadelphia

dsc-0254.jpg
Andre Flewellen.

Photo by Andre Flewellen.

Bollywood Blingo to cure Duchenne muscular dystrophy in Philadelphia

dsc-0306.jpg
Andre Flewellen.

Photo by Andre Flewellen.

Bollywood Blingo to cure Duchenne muscular dystrophy in Philadelphia

dsc-0497.jpg
Andre Flewellen.

Photo by Andre Flewellen.

Bollywood Blingo to cure Duchenne muscular dystrophy in Philadelphia

dsc-0544.jpg
Andre Flewellen.

Photo by Andre Flewellen.

Bollywood Blingo to cure Duchenne muscular dystrophy in Philadelphia

dsc-0643.jpg
Andre Flewellen.

Photo by Andre Flewellen.

Bollywood Blingo to cure Duchenne muscular dystrophy in Philadelphia

dsc-0708.jpg
Andre Flewellen.

Photo by Andre Flewellen.

Bollywood Blingo to cure Duchenne muscular dystrophy in Philadelphia

dsc-0963.jpg
Andre Flewellen.

Photo by Andre Flewellen.

Bollywood Blingo to cure Duchenne muscular dystrophy in Philadelphia

dsc-1007.jpg
Andre Flewellen.

Photo by Andre Flewellen.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue