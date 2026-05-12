Star high school golfer Zoey Smith has big dreams as 2026 PGA Championship comes to Philadelphia area

With the golf world's best preparing to tee off in her backyard for the 2026 PGA Championship, one of the most promising young golfers in the Philadelphia area is taking notes.

Zoey Smith is a senior preparing to graduate from the Science Leadership Academy at Beeber before heading off to Howard University.

For the last three years, she's won the Philadelphia Public League individual girls' golf championship. Last year, she shot an 86.

Smith is also part of the Visit PA Playmakers, the state's "hype squad" for all things America 250. The slate of tentpole events really tees off with the PGA Championship.

Back in March, she was honored with a Playmakers jersey. And she'll be up close at Aronimink Golf Club alongside 200,000 spectators as the world's best make their shots.

"It's definitely interesting to see their play style and just how they focus out on the course," Smith said.

On a recent afternoon after school, Smith was practicing at the recently renovated Cobbs Creek Golf Course, where the goal is to make golf accessible to everyone.

"I call this Philadelphia's public golf mecca — and that's what it was, and that's what it's going to continue to be," Chief Operating Officer Enrique Hervada said.

Zoey Smith, the three-time Philadelphia Public League individual girls' golf champion, practices her swing. CBS News Philadelphia

"Having this space, it also allows more young golfers to have a lot of access to these places," Smith said.

The teen's love for golf started at 4 years old.

"My dad, he started with wanting to put me in a nontraditional sport, which was golf," Smith said. "As a young Black girl, it gave me a lot of freedom out on the course and meeting new people who are the same skin color as me and the same gender, as well."

After Howard, she hopes to compete on the LPGA Tour.

"I just want to pave the way for young Black girls to play golf," Smith said.

While Smith's golfing idol, Michelle Wie West, won't be at this week's championship, she's just as excited to see the tour players.