3rd suspect arrested in gang-related murder of 19-year-old in Norristown, Pennsylvania, DA says

A murder suspect was arrested in Philadelphia on Monday night, after spending more than a month on the run for a possibly gang-related killing in Norristown, Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Pennsylvania State Police SWAT teams took 20-year-old Ziyker Washington into custody, the third person arrested in connection to the 2025 killing of Hamid Boyd, authorities said.

On Nov. 30, 19-year-old Boyd was found shot near Powell and Spruce streets and taken to a nearby hospital. He was pronounced dead that night.

Investigators believe Boyd told family he was heading to a local convenience store at Powell and Spruce when members of a local gang caught up with him and shot him before fleeing in a vehicle.

Detectives recovered 45 shell casings from the scene.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said Boyd was connected to "The Ave" gang while Washington and two others facing murder charges are members of a rival gang called "the 1200s."

According to a criminal complaint, an informant told detectives that Washington and other members of the 1200s "were driving around the night of the murder looking for their rivals."

About two days before the murder, Washington posted a selfie on his Instagram story where he could be seen holding a gun and standing with three other people. Text placed on the image read "Man F--- da Ave," and was meant as a threat by the 1200s to the rival group, the criminal complaint stated.

Washington later asked his girlfriend to borrow her white Chevrolet Cruze, which ended up being the car used to transport Washington and others to and from the shooting scene, the complaint says.

Eighteen-year-old Mark Fields of Norristown and a 17-year-old from Philadelphia were located and arrested about two weeks after the murder, and are awaiting preliminary hearings.

"The murder of Hamid Boyd appears to have been caused by senseless feuding between two groups of young people that left one young man dead and now has put three others in prison," District Attorney Kevin Steele said in a news release. "While Washington managed to evade police for more than a month, anyone looking to commit murder in Montgomery County should know that we and our law enforcement partners will never give up finding all murderers until they are behind bars where they can't harm the law-abiding people of our communities."

Washington was arraigned Tuesday morning and remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.