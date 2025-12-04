$5K reward offered for information on car seen leaving scene of Norristown homicide, officials say

Police in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, are searching for a car they say is connected to a homicide investigation.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office says a white sedan was seen leaving the scene of a deadly shooting that happened in Norristown Sunday.

A $5,000 reward is available for information on this vehicle that leads to an arrest in the murder of a 19-year-old in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Montgomery County District Attorney's Office

The shooting occurred on the 1000 block of Powell Street around 6 p.m., District Attorney Kevin Steele said in a news release. The shooting killed 19-year-old Hamid Boyd, a Norristown resident.

Surveillance cameras in the area picked up a white sedan, possibly a Chevrolet, that fled the area. Three male suspects were seen getting into the car.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of anyone connected to the killing of Boyd.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norristown Police Department at 610-270-0977 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3386.