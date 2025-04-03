Teen accused of killing high school student on SEPTA bus in Philadelphia arrested

A teenage suspect accused of fatally shooting an Upper Darby High School student on a SEPTA bus in West Philadelphia last month has been arrested, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

U.S. Marshals said Zayki Davis, 17, was arrested Thursday at an apartment complex in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

Davis is accused of shooting and killing 15-year-old Zahkir Whitfield, a 10th grade Upper Darby High School student, after a fight on a SEPTA bus in the area of 40th Street and Girard Avenue in West Philadelphia on Saturday, March 22.

The Philadelphia Police Department identified Davis as the alleged shooter on March 26.

Police allege a group of teenagers was involved in a fight aboard a SEPTA Route G bus along the Route 15 trolley lines around 1 p.m. on March 22.

Investigators claim that when the driver stopped the bus, Davis exited the vehicle through its rear door and fired once back into the bus, striking Whitfield in the chest.

Whitfield was rushed to a Philadelphia hospital, where he later died.