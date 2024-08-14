ZAC Foundation helps over 100 New Jersey kids learn how to swim during Water Safety Camp

SEPTA brings back parking fees at some lots, ball python found in Radnor driveway, more news

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — It's been a hot summer with many families looking for different ways to cool off, but officials say there have been at least five drownings in South Jersey in the past few weeks. Now, there is a renewed focus on water safety.

At 11 years old, Sebastian is about to enter the sixth grade, but before summer is over, he's learning how to be a stronger swimmer.

"Today, we're learning how to tread water, flip over in bad situations," he said.

Sebastian was one of the more than 100 kids who took part in the ZAC Foundation's Water Safety Camp at the Boys and Girls Club of Camden County. The camp combines swimming lessons with classroom instruction.

"The goal is for kids to know how to get in and out of the water safely," Megan Ferraro, executive director of the Zac Foundation, said, "and what they should do if they see someone in the water that's struggling."

CBS News Philadelphia

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death for children ages 1-4 and the second leading cause for kids 14 and under.

The camp was founded in 2008 by Zachary Archer Cohn's parents, Karen and Brian Cohn.

The 6-year-old drowned in their backyard pool in Connecticut after his arm became trapped by the suction of the pool drain.

CBS News Philadelphia

The camp also stresses safety measures parents can take, including always being within an arm's reach, and encourages things you can do if you have a pool at your home.

"If you have a backyard pool, put in a four-sided isolation fence, put in those little door chimes that you can have on your door so you can hear if the door or window is being opened," Ferraro said.

The camp is helping kids like Sebastian feel more comfortable and confident in the water.

"I'm not that good at some of the skills, but she taught me a couple others and how to do it better," Sebastian said. "Now, I feel a lot better at swimming."