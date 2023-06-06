Young girls meet Vice President Kamala Harris during her trip to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One of the highlights of the Vice President's trip likely came right after she got off the plane. Harris' interaction with two young girls was caught on camera on the tarmac.

Seven-year-old Eva and 6-year-old Gabby Carter stole the show during the Vice President's visit Tuesday.

It's a moment their mother Naomi Carter hopes they'll never forget.

The sisters, along with Naomi, were invited by the Greater Philadelphia YMCA.

Eva and Gabby drew a picture of Harris with a note that they were able to hand deliver to the Vice President.

"It said 'Dear Miss Kamala Harris, thank you for being the first Black Vice President of the United States of America'," Naomi said.

The girls even missed school to meet Harris.

But Eva and Gabby say they learned plenty on the tarmac.

"I learned that Air Force 2 is real," Eva said.

And Eva says the vice president taught her at least one valuable life lesson.

"She said when you give people a handshake, look them in the eye," Eva said.

Naomi called Harris a role model and says she was excited to get to share this experience with her children.

It's one she hopes they hold on to for a long time.

"I hope that they take that they can be and do anything they want to do. Whether it's be the vice president or president of the United States, or whatever. Doctors, lawyers, dancers, I think we have a ninja and a ballerina at this moment," Naomi said.

Gabby and Eva both told CBS Philadelphia they were nervous and excited at the same time when meeting Vice President Harris.

Naomi says the vice president held on to the picture and note from the girls.

So who knows, it could end up in the White House.