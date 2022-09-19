Young ballplayers to be recognized at Citizens Bank Park before Phillies game Wednesday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some young ballplayers will get a chance to shine in a big league park. The 7- to 12-year-olds won their local and regional competitions to get their shot to "hit it out of the park" at Citizens Bank Park.
The first, second and third place finishers in three divisions will be recognized on the field before Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays.
