After more than 80 years, WWII soldier's remains returned to family in Delaware County

WWII soldier's remains returned to family in Delaware County after more than 80 years

For Donna Duranti and Jo Ann Spata, Joseph Cocco is the uncle they never met.

These sisters only knew the stories of "Uncle Joe," or U.S. Army Private Joseph Cocco, who died fighting in World War II.

At 22 years old, the Overbrook native who grew up on the 800 block of North 66th Street was reported missing while in combat in Italy.

On Sept. 9, 1943, Cocco was declared dead.

The family shared with CBS News Philadelphia copies of the many letters their grandmother and mother sent to the Army for years searching for him. Each time, the military regretted to say his remains could not be found.

"She cried, she cried a lot," Jo Ann said of her grandmother. "I was little, but I remember her crying all the time. I think it stayed with me, the memories of her son."

Then, two and a half years ago, the Army requested the sisters provide a saliva swab for DNA analysis.

And then they waited.

"In August, someone contacted Jo Ann and said they found his remains," said Donna. "We identified him."

For 81 years, it turns out Cocco had been buried in an Italian cemetery in an area for unknown American soldiers.

Their uncle's medals, including his Purple Heart, recently arrived in the United States.

Cocco's nieces reflect on the image of a young man, a close relative whose heroic story survived the test of time.

"My grandmother would be so relieved to know he's coming home," Jo Ann said. "He's finally going to be back with his mother. She'll have him again."

The family will receive the remains of Private Cocco at Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday, Nov. 14.

Then, on Monday, Nov. 18, Cocco will finally be laid to rest at a family plot at Holy Cross Cemetery with full military honors.