Dump truck slams into home in Woodbury Heights, New Jersey

By
Taleisha Newbill
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Taleisha Newbil is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia.
Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

A dump truck slammed into a home in Gloucester County, New Jersey, on Tuesday afternoon.

The truck struck a home at the intersection of Stratford Avenue and Glassboro Road in Woodbury Heights.

Chopper 3 shows a white truck entering the front of the home, which is slanted and has massive side damage.

The driver's condition is unknown at this time, and it's unclear if anyone was at home at the time.

First responders are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS Philadelphia for updates.

