New Jersey school district to reopen after closing down due to threatening social media posts

Threat posted on social media prompts two New Jersey school districts to stay closed Monday

WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- Woodbury City Public Schools will reopen Tuesday after closing Monday due to social media posts allegedly threatening multiple schools in Camden and Gloucester counties in New Jersey.

The incident resulted in the arrests of three juveniles.

In a letter to the school community, WCPS Superintendent Andrew Bell Sr. shared a 12-year-old suspect from the school community was arrested by Woodbury City police in connection with the threat that led to Monday's closure.

According to Bell, the threat was deemed not credible yet the district ultimately decided to close schools on Monday out of an abundance of caution, saying they prioritized the safety and wellbeing of their community.

Please see the latest update from Superintendent of Schools, Mr. Andrew T. Bell, Sr.

Deptford Township School District shared in an update alert on its website they are standing by waiting to decide on resuming school operations Tuesday after being closed Monday. DTSD will increase police presence near their schools once they return to school, the district added in the update.

Multiple arrests were made and charges were filed, including false public alarm and terroristic threats, according to a Facebook update from Deptford Township Police Monday afternoon. DTPD

DTPD added the suspects arrested and charged were 12, 14 and 15 years old.

*** UPDATE REGARDING THREATENING SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS *** Last evening, we worked with our colleagues at several local,...

DTSD said anyone found to have threatened any of its schools will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law and placed on a government watch list. If the person initiating the threats is a DTSD student, they will face suspension or expulsion.

Each DTSD school has an armed designated security officer with at least 25 years of police experience, the district added in its update.

Earlier Monday, the Harrison Township Police Department announced that a juvenile from Woodbury, another from Glassboro and a 15-year-old from Mullica Hill are in custody in connection with several social media posts threatening multiple South Jersey schools.

HTPD said there are no known threats to schools in the area, but they increased their presence at schools in the county.

Thomas E. Bowe Middle School in the Glassboro Public Schools district was also threatened, according to the Glassboro Police Department.

Glassboro police said the threat targeting Bowe Middle School was posted on Instagram.

"The children that attend school in our district may not biologically be ours, but we look after them as if they are our own," GPD shared on Facebook." The ability to have children attend school in an environment where they can learn and just be "kids" is of the utmost importance to us and we will never stop taking whatever measures necessary to ensure they are protected from the evil that tries to instill fear and cause chaos."

In the same post, GPD said they will have extra security in and around Glassboro Public Schools.

**UPDATE** Through the collaborative efforts of several agencies involved, two juveniles, one from Woodbury and one...