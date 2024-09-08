Woodbury City Schools closed as police investigate social media post threatening New Jersey schools

WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- A school district in New Jersey is closed as police investigate a social media post that threatened schools in Camden and Gloucester Counties, police said on Sunday night.

Woodbury City Schools in Gloucester County will be closed on Monday due to the threat posted on social media, according to the district's superintendent.

In a letter to the Woodbury school community on Sunday night, Superintendent Andrew T. Bell Sr. wrote: "While we do not believe the threat to be credible, we are exercising extreme caution to ensure the safety of our students, staff, and families. Please be assured that school safety remains our top priority, and we are taking every precaution necessary to maintain a secure environment."

"We are working closely with the Woodbury City Police and Chief Ryan to allow them the time needed to investigate and track the source of this threat thoroughly, and again, there is no immediate indication that the threat is valid," Bell wrote.

According to the letter, no transportation services will be provided for students on Monday and all after-school activities at Woodbury City were also canceled.

***Update*** A juvenile suspect, believed to be responsible for the threats, is now in custody. Our investigation into... Posted by Woodbury City Police Department- NJ on Sunday, September 8, 2024

Other school districts in Gloucester County said they're aware of the threat.

In a post on their website on Sunday night, the Deptford Township School District wrote:

"Deptford Township School District's administration and security team are aware of the post circulating social media September 8, 2024 threatening schools in Gloucester and Camden Counties. Multiple law enforcement agencies — including the Deptford Township Police Department, New Jersey State Police, and many others — are cooperating on investigating this matter. Our security staff will be joined by an elevated police presence at our schools on Monday, September 9 for our students' and staff's safety.

"Please be assured that we are taking this matter seriously. If you or anyone you know have any information regarding this threat, we urge you to contact your local police department."

*** ACTIVE INVESTIGATION *** Earlier this evening, the Deptford Township Police Department was made aware of a... Posted by Deptford Township Police Department on Sunday, September 8, 2024

Deptford Township schools plan to open on Monday as of Sunday night.

The Glassboro School District posted on its homepage on Sunday night that they're also aware of the threat on social media. They said the threat was made against five schools, including Thomas E. Bowe Middle School.

"As they continue to investigate, we will keep the lines of communication open with law enforcement to ensure that we are working collaboratively to keep everyone safe," the Glassboro School District said. "Glassboro PD has ensured us that at a minimum, there will be enhanced security/police presence at all of our schools tomorrow and as long as necessary. If any new information is shared with us, we will provide an update."

It's unclear what the threat said.

The threat is under investigation by multiple police departments in South Jersey.

Anyone with information about the threat is urged to contact police.