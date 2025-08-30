Watch CBS News
Woman shot in the neck, found in Philadelphia backyard, police say

By Jessica MacAulay

Philadelphia police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in a backyard on Saturday morning.

Investigators said a woman was shot in the neck and found in the backyard of a property on the 2500 block of North Front Street at around 9:45 a.m. Saturday.

Police did not immediately provide a name for the woman and said no arrests have been made, nor has a motive been uncovered. 

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

