Woman shot in the neck, found in Philadelphia backyard, police say
Philadelphia police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in a backyard on Saturday morning.
Investigators said a woman was shot in the neck and found in the backyard of a property on the 2500 block of North Front Street at around 9:45 a.m. Saturday.
Police did not immediately provide a name for the woman and said no arrests have been made, nor has a motive been uncovered.
The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.