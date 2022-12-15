Watch CBS News
Crime

Woman shot at bar in West Philadelphia, police say

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Woman shot at bar in West Philadelplhia in stable condition, no arrests
Woman shot at bar in West Philadelplhia in stable condition, no arrests 00:25

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman is in stable conditon after she was shot at a bar in West Philadelphia early Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. at the 54th Street Lounge at 54th Street and Wyalusing Avenue, authorities say.

Police say the shooter opened the door to the bar and fired, hitting the victim in the leg.

No one else at the bar was injured.

Police have not made any arrests and the motive for the shooting is under investigation.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on December 15, 2022 / 5:46 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.