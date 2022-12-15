Woman shot at bar in West Philadelphia, police say

Woman shot at bar in West Philadelplhia in stable condition, no arrests

Woman shot at bar in West Philadelplhia in stable condition, no arrests

Woman shot at bar in West Philadelplhia in stable condition, no arrests

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman is in stable conditon after she was shot at a bar in West Philadelphia early Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. at the 54th Street Lounge at 54th Street and Wyalusing Avenue, authorities say.

Police say the shooter opened the door to the bar and fired, hitting the victim in the leg.

No one else at the bar was injured.

Police have not made any arrests and the motive for the shooting is under investigation.