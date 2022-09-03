Woman dead after head-on crash in Lehigh County, driver in custody

HANOVER, Pa. (CBS) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an accident in Lehigh County that left a woman dead. It happened Friday around 11 p.m. on Airport Road in Hanover Township.

Authorities say the woman was hit head-on by a man driving in the wrong direction.

That man has been arrested for driving under the influence.

The crash is under investigation.