With masks on, Philadelphia, Camden students back to school

With masks on, Philadelphia, Camden students back to school

With masks on, Philadelphia, Camden students back to school

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Students in the School District of Philadelphia went back to the classroom Wednesday, masks on.

The district is requiring students and staff to wear masks for the next 10 days, until January 13.

Students in the Camden City schools are also required to wear masks for the next two weeks.

They went back to class Tuesday.

School officials say the mask policies are part of an effort to be proactive and vigilant against COVID, the flu and RSV cases and reduce their spread.