Doctors concerned holiday gatherings could spike flu, RSV cases

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Respiratory illnesses are making the rounds just in time for the holiday season. RSV and flu are now widely circulating in the tri-state region. That has doctors concerns about a big holiday spike of illnesses.

It's a twin-demic right now of RSV and influenza, but doctors are also worried COVID-19 could make a comeback.

State health departments in the Philly area have launched new dashboards tracking the illnesses and urge people to get vaccinated now before the holidays.

Delaware has launched its flu data dashboard to help fight the flu and RSV – a double whammy hitting early.

The respiratory virus RSV has taken off. Influenza is close behind with cases more than quadrupling in the past week.

There's a similar situation in Pennsylvania, where close to 16,000 cases of RSV have been recorded over the last four weeks.

Influenza is also off to a big early start -- with almost 5,600 lab confirmed cases and two deaths.

New Jersey is red on the CDC's map of the flu, which indicates a high number cases. This surge of respiratory infections comes with the start of the holiday season with Thanksgiving being just weeks away.

"Christmas will probably be small as well, still," Debbi Ficarra said. "But we're all vaccinated and boosted, we're just trying to keep everyone safe."

Doctors say COVID levels are low, but still encourage boosters to make sure it stays that way.

"With COVID there were still so many unknowns [a] few years back, but here it's nice to be able to look forward to gathering for the holidays," Hannah Dineen said.

But doctors are concerned holiday gatherings could cause a spike in respiratory illnesses, which are easily spread.

"I think it's really all about your tolerance for risk," Dr. Helen Boucher, an infectious disease specialist, said. "There is no such thing as a risk free gathering."

To keep holiday gatherings safe, doctors say everyone should be vaccinated to guard against flu and COVID.

"It takes about two weeks for the immune system to fully respond and for you to have that protection," Boucher said. "So now is the time if you want to have that protection in time for Thanksgiving."

There isn't a vaccine for RSV, which is why people who don't feel well, including children, are advised to stay home.

Experts also recommend that those who are at high risk for respiratory complications wear masks at large, indoor family gatherings.