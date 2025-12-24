Wissahickon school board votes to fire Lower Gwynedd Elementary principal accused of antisemitic comments

The Wissahickon school board voted unanimously on Tuesday to terminate Lower Gwynedd Elementary School Principal Philip Leddy.

Leddy admitted to making antisemitic remarks while leaving a voicemail for a parent.

Sue Kanopka, a former principal at the school who was working as supervisor of curriculum, will serve as acting principal while the district searches for a new leader.

The district is planning staff training sessions on how to prevent and respond to bias and has scheduled listening sessions for Jewish families in the new year.