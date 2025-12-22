Pennsylvania school district closer to firing principal accused of making antisemitic comments about parent

The Wissahickon School District in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, is moving one step closer to firing a principal accused of leaving antisemitic remarks on a parent's voicemail.

The district held a due process hearing on Monday for Lower Gwynedd Elementary School Principal Philip Leddy, who got a chance to explain himself.

According to the district, Leddy called a parent Friday morning about a student issue, but didn't realize the line was still connected after he hung up. That's when he reportedly made hateful remarks about the parent to another staff member in the office.

Jason Holtzman, chief of the Jewish Community Relations Council at the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, said he has been in contact with the parent, who let him listen to a copy of the voicemail.

"We heard the principal use some very harsh language referring to things like Jew camp, saying that they, Jews, control the banks, you know, saying that it's likely that the parent was a lawyer, using an antisemitic stereotype, that Jews are often lawyers," Holtzman said.

Both the principal and the staff member have both been placed on administrative leave. The district's school board will hold a virtual meeting on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in which the board will vote on the superintendent's recommendation that Leddy be terminated.

Sue Kanopka, a former Lower Gwynedd Elementary School principal and current supervisor of curriculum, will serve as acting principal while the district searches for a new principal.

"I want to be unequivocally clear: antisemitism, like all forms of bias, hate, and discrimination, is unacceptable," Superintendent Mwenyewe Dawan said in a message to parents and staff. "We also recognize that this is not about an isolated misstep, it's about systemic, deep-rooted issues, and it requires us to look more broadly at school culture and the responsibility of adults to intervene when the conduct of others (whether students or staff) does not align with our District's shared values."

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to Leddy for comment and has not heard back.

The district will host facilitated listening sessions for Jewish families in partnership with the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, with the first session scheduled for Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. Participants are asked to register by Jan. 9 using this form.

Officials said the session is intended to better understand the experiences and concerns of people in the Jewish community.

The district will also hold staff training sessions on how to prevent and respond to bias, including antisemitism, on Jan. 16 and Feb. 13 through a partnership with the Anti-Defamation League.

"Our goal is not only to respond to this incident, but to strengthen trust and identify actionable steps to ensure our schools are places where every student and family feels safe, respected and valued," Dawan said.