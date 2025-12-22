Wintry mix, rain to impact morning commute in Philadelphia area Tuesday. Here's the forecast.

Tuesday looks to be the most impactful weather day in the short term in the Philadelphia area, especially for the morning commute.

A clipper system will bring snow late overnight into early Tuesday, with the greatest impacts north of Philadelphia. Areas near and north of I-78 could see a few inches of snow and some slick travel early, while locations closer to and south of Philly are expected to see a brief wintry mix or rain with little accumulation.

Conditions improve through the afternoon as precipitation tapers off and temperatures climb into the 40s in and around the city.

The rest of the holiday period is quieter, with dry and seasonable weather on Christmas Eve and only a small chance of brief light rain or flurries north into the Lehigh Valley on Christmas Day.

Attention then turns to Friday, when a stronger system could impact the region. Current trends suggest a period of wintry precipitation is possible, especially north and west of I-95, with a gradual change to rain farther south. Confidence is still low, but Friday into Saturday bear watching for potential travel impacts to the entire Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware areas.

The NEXT Weather team is issuing a NEXT Weather alert for Friday because of the increasing chance of impactful weather, including a wintry mix of sleet and snow.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: NEXT Weather Alert for mix to rain. High 42, low 32.

Wednesday/Christmas Eve: Mostly sunny. High 49, low 39.

Thursday/Christmas Day: Chance of showers. High 48, low 31.

Friday: NEXT Weather Alert for wintry mix. High 38, low 27.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 38, low 32.

Sunday: More showers. High 46, low 36.

Monday: Windy. High 37, low 34.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast