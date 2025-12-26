Treacherous driving conditions continue as winter storm drops sleet, freezing rain on Pennsylvania

A slow-starting winter storm dumped a wintry mix across the Lehigh Valley for hours Friday, creating icy road conditions and travel problems throughout the region.

The storm began around 4 p.m. with rain, snow and sleet before shifting primarily to sleet about an hour later. That pattern continued on and off into the evening, leaving a thick layer of ice on vehicles and roadways.

Crews worked to keep up, with plows visible on major routes, but the persistent sleet made conditions difficult, especially on busy roads.

Earlier in the evening, cameras captured a group of young men pushing a driver whose car became stuck on a slight incline, helping the vehicle make it up the hill.

At area gas stations, drivers scraped ice from windshields while refueling. Among them was Derek Weber, a Penn State alumnus from Macungie traveling from Pittsburgh to New York City to attend the Nittany Lions' Pinstripe Bowl game.

"Once I hit I-78 it just got really icy," Weber said. "I'd say we're going no faster than 40 miles an hour out there."

His mother, Kathy Weber, said she had been checking in frequently as he made the trip.

"He's getting gas and he said he's moving on," she said. "I've talked to him three times now between 12 noon and now, and he's planning on moving on."

Despite the conditions, Weber said the trip was worth it. "Gotta support your team," he said.

Officials urge drivers to stay home if possible and allow road crews time to clear and treat highways. Conditions are expected to improve once the sleet tapers off and crews can catch up overnight.