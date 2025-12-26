Dangerous conditions continue Saturday morning in Philadelphia area, tracking another storm on the way

A NEXT Weather Alert is in effect from through 10 a.m. Saturday because of potentially dangerous weather across the Philadelphia area.

Planning your Saturday

Dangerous travel conditions will continue into the first half of the day Saturday. Be very careful if heading out.

Spread salt on your walkways/driveways, porches, etc. to help break up the ice. Cold weather continues during the day, so the winter gear will be needed again.

Planning your Sunday

Sunday will start out cold but dry, a good time to run out to the store to get some groceries or return some gifts.

The earlier the better as another weather maker arrives Sunday evening into Monday. It's a warmer system, so we'll go from salting the driveway to needing the umbrellas, especially on Monday.

The NEXT big weather change

Another storm system on Sunday night into Monday will bring rain NOT snow to the region and very windy/cold conditions on Tuesday. 2025 will end on a very cold note, with 2026 starting out very similar.

Restrictions on the roadways

PennDOT is restricting speeds to 45 mph on these roads because of the weather:

Interstates 76, 95, 295, 476, 676

U.S. Routes 1, 30, 202, 422

State Routes 63, 100 Spur and 309

PennDOT says restrictions will be lifted as soon as conditions are safe.

In New Jersey, acting Gov. Tahesha Way declared a state of emergency across the state because of the storm.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation also enacted temporary restrictions starting Friday afternoon for tractor-trailers, empty CDL trucks, RVs, motorcycles, and passenger vehicles pulling trailers for I-78, I-80, I-280, I-287, and Route 440.

The state of emergency is in place until officials decide it's no longer needed, an announcement from the governor's office said.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: NEXT Weather Alert for morning snow and ice. High 36, low 28.

Sunday: Chance of rain late. High 40, low 26.

Monday: Mild with showers. High 56, low 36.

Tuesday: Windy and very cold. High 34, low 28.

Wednesday/New Year's Eve: Chilly end to 2025. High 37, low 27.

Thursday/New Year's Day: Cold start to 2026. High 32, low 27.

Friday: Still cold but dry. High 36, low 23.

