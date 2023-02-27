Philadelphia weather: Who sees snow in Delaware Valley?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Parts of the Philadelphia region could see snow from Monday into Tuesday.

CBS Philadelphia's weather team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert Day for Monday as a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from Monday into Tuesday for the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos. It will be in effect from through 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Lehigh Valley and the Poconos will see about 4-8 inches of wet snow. The storm will arrive in the later part of the afteroon Monday.

On Tuesday, the snow will gradually end as a slushy mix of snow and rain.

As of Sunday night, Philadelphia is not under the same Winter Weather Advisory as the Lehigh Valley and Poconos.

The morning on Monday will be quiet in Philadelphia, but the evening commute will be impacted.

The city could see a trace or coating of snow, but that will be followed by heavy rain Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Besides the Poconos, other suburbs like Montgomery and Bucks Counties could get anywhere from 2-4 inches of snow.

After Monday and Tuesday, the temperatures will rise before the next storm system hits the Philadelphia region at the end of the week.