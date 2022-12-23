Winter storm forces evacuations from Jersey Shore motels

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Gusty winds Friday brought tidal flooding to the Jersey Shore, forcing evacuations from motels on the Black Horse Pike heading into Atlantic City.

The winds lingered into the afternoon as the region dealt with a winter storm and blast of arctic air.

Winds in the morning were so gusty it caused street signs and traffic lights to violently shake.

Meanwhile, firefighters jolted 27 people out of sleep who live in motels off Black Horse Pike. People were stranded by the early morning flooding.

Firefighters in West Atlantic City rescued several people staying in motels after Black Horse Pike flooded this morning. Some of the residents we spoke to didn’t have time to put on shoes. Weather coverage all day @CBSPhiladelphia. pic.twitter.com/8NYcbFk5Xe — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) December 23, 2022

"I got so scared. I got so scared," Monica McCrae, one of the motel tenants, said. "I can't walk. I don't have my shoes on, and I have a work chair. I go to dialysis and I'm flooded in my house, and I have nowhere to stay."

She and other families were taken to a gas station, where workers like Thomas Boody did everything they could to help.

"These are our people. These are our neighbors," Boody said. "I live across the street. I know all these people by name. It's just wrong. I'm out here in my slippers because I gave my shoes away. This poor lady, let me help you."

Boody says he's frustrated people had to be rescued and the motels didn't evacuate tenants earlier.

"It's ridiculous. I tell you, these poor people, they're coming barefoot," Boody said. "They're all barefoot in there and all soaking wet. Somebody should be taking care of them."

This is where Atlantic City says a whale washed up onto the beach near Chelsea Avenue. Environmental workers took samples and advised the city to bury it under the sand. pic.twitter.com/vA4uH7RiT7 — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) December 23, 2022

Authorities say nearly all the evacuated people were able to either return to the motels they were staying in or found shelter with friends and family.

As the water recedes, Boody says the stress many people experienced this morning won't fade away anytime soon.

"It makes you cry man, " Boody said. "They're people too, you know what I mean?"

CBS Philadelphia reached out to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department to get specific numbers on how many people were able to return home and of those who weren't, how many were able to get shelter.

The Red Cross was notified of the situation.