New Jersey football team soars under former Penn State standout Bill Belton

Like a perfectly thrown spiral, the Winslow Township High School's football team is soaring thanks to their head coach and former dual-threat quarterback, Bill Belton, class of 2011.

"High school was like the time of my life," Belton said. "Just looking back on the things that I was able to accomplish. It's one of those things that I'm extremely proud of."

Some of those awe-inspiring accomplishments include back-to-back seasons of 2,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing, including 21 passing touchdowns in his senior year.

"There were always schools here for him, " Traci Connor, a Winslow Township High School social studies teacher, said. "It [told] the younger kids, 'If he can do it, I can do it.'"

Belton took his talents to Happy Valley as a Nittany Lion. Penn State described Belton as "one of the most athletic and dynamic players on the roster." However, a future in the NFL wasn't in the cards for Belton.

"I always aspired to play in the NFL, but my calling was obviously different," Belton said.

That calling led him to accept a position at Winslow as the offensive coordinator in 2020, the same place he walked the halls in high school. He was eventually promoted to head coach two years later.

"He is very committed to the program," TJ Maddox, sophomore wide receiver for Winslow Township, said. "He actually cares about what you do outside of football — making sure your grades are good."

"He shows that he appreciates you," Philip Hatfield, from the Winslow Township High School Senior Center, said. "Everyone has their role, even if you're not starting, he'll show you that you're still doing something to benefit our team."

In 2024, Belton led the Winslow Township Eagles to their first-ever New Jersey Group 4 State Championship with a 35-0 blowout over Phillipsburg, putting a bow on the season with a perfect 14-0 record.

"We were so happy and full of joy," Belton said." "It was one of the greater moments in my coaching career, if not the greatest."

In 2025, the Eagles went back-to-back, winning another state championship in a 34-21 brawl over Ramapo.

"Being able to come back and being able to advance it and put a kid in a position to get a free education, it means the world to me because I love this place, walked these hallways and was a student here," Belton said.

