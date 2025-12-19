Man and infant safe after high winds topple large tree onto house in Washington Township, New Jersey

A man and his baby are safe after a tree fell onto their home in Washington Township, New Jersey, police said.

Authorities said strong winds toppled a 100-foot tree just before 3 p.m. Friday on Beech Avenue in the Turnersville. The man and his infant were inside the home when the tree crashed into the house but were able to evacuate safely. Police said the man reported hearing the tree snap before it came down.

The falling tree knocked out all utilities to the home, and temporary housing arrangements are being made for the family.

CBS News Philadelphia

Police said high winds are impacting the township and creating hazardous roadway conditions. A street lamp fell through a car's windshield on Jamie Drive just before 2:30 p.m. No injuries were reported. Officers were also clearing fallen tree branches from roads.

Our NEXT Weather team is monitoring damaging winds across much of the Philadelphia region. A wind warning remains in effect until 10 p.m. Friday, with gusts that could reach up to 60 mph.