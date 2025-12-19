2 rescued after tree falls on SUV in Roxborough, Philadelphia fire dispatch says
Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a tree fell on top of their SUV in Philadelphia's Roxborough neighborhood, according to fire dispatch.
It happened near Henry Avenue and Walnut Lane shortly before 3 p.m. Friday.
Firefighters and rescue crews were on scene, successfully rescuing two people who were stuck inside the car. Dispatch said the two people were being taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
It's unclear what caused the tree to fall, but wind has been whipping all afternoon in Philadelphia.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.