Watch CBS News
Local News

2 rescued after tree falls on SUV in Roxborough, Philadelphia fire dispatch says

By Ross DiMattei

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a tree fell on top of their SUV in Philadelphia's Roxborough neighborhood, according to fire dispatch.

It happened near Henry Avenue and Walnut Lane shortly before 3 p.m. Friday.

tree-rescue.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

Firefighters and rescue crews were on scene, successfully rescuing two people who were stuck inside the car. Dispatch said the two people were being taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It's unclear what caused the tree to fall, but wind has been whipping all afternoon in Philadelphia.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue