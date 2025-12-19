2 rescued after tree falls on SUV in Roxborough, Philadelphia fire dispatch says

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a tree fell on top of their SUV in Philadelphia's Roxborough neighborhood, according to fire dispatch.

It happened near Henry Avenue and Walnut Lane shortly before 3 p.m. Friday.

CBS News Philadelphia

Firefighters and rescue crews were on scene, successfully rescuing two people who were stuck inside the car. Dispatch said the two people were being taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It's unclear what caused the tree to fall, but wind has been whipping all afternoon in Philadelphia.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.