16-year-old shot, killed in Wilmington, Delaware, police say

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday night, police said.

Police identified the 16-year-old as Troy Kirkland.

Police said officers responded to the 200 block of West 25th Street at about 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

Kirkland was then taken to a local hospital in critical condition and later died due to his injuries, police said.

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department.