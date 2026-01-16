Deadly shooting of Cpl. Matthew Snook was targeted attack, Delaware State Police report says

Delaware State Police say the deadly 2025 shooting of a state trooper inside a DMV was a targeted attack on law enforcement.

Cpl. Matthew "Ty" Snook was shot and killed on Dec. 23, 2025, inside the DMV on the 2200 block of Hessler Boulevard in Wilmington.

According to the report, the shooter, 44-year-old Rahman Rose, told people before the shooting that he believed police were targeting him. Investigators claimed Rahman Rose also posted anti-police content on social media.

The report said Rose entered the DMV, sat for a few minutes and then ambushed Snook.

Snook "valiantly and heroically" shielded a DMV employee from harm before he was struck again by additional gunfire, according to the report. The shooter allowed several customers to leave, the report said.

When law enforcement arrived, Rose fired more shots at them, according to the report. Eventually, an officer outside of the building was able to shoot and kill the Rose through a window, investigators said.

State police believe Rose acted alone and found no evidence he was acting on behalf of any other group or individual.

Snook was 34 years old and left behind a wife and young daughter.