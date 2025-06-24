Watch CBS News
Driver sustains minor injuries as SUV crashes into Wilmington, Delaware, day care, officials say

By Laura Fay, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

A driver was taken to the hospital after their SUV struck a day care in Wilmington, Delaware, Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The driver hit the building that houses Young Expressions Childcare Services on the 700 block of Maryland Avenue shortly after 6 p.m., Wilmington Fire Department officials said. The driver was taken to Wilmington Hospital for minor injuries. 

A tan SUV has crashed into a corner building in Wilmington, Delaware, police are on the scene
Wilmington Fire Department

No one was inside the building at the time, officials said, and an exterior wall was badly damaged.

Staff from Delmarva Power went to the scene to secure gas and electric service. The New Castle County Collapse Team helped shore up the building because of the damage. 

The exterior wall of a brick building that houses a day care in Wilmington is damaged, bricks and debris are seen on the sidewalk
Wilmington Fire Department

Wilmington police are investigating the cause of the crash, and the Wilmington Department of Licenses and Inspections has been called to check the building's structural stability.  

About 30 firefighters and EMS workers from multiple departments responded to the crash, a news release from the fire department said.

