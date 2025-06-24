Driver sustains minor injuries as SUV crashes into Wilmington, Delaware, day care, officials say

A driver was taken to the hospital after their SUV struck a day care in Wilmington, Delaware, Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The driver hit the building that houses Young Expressions Childcare Services on the 700 block of Maryland Avenue shortly after 6 p.m., Wilmington Fire Department officials said. The driver was taken to Wilmington Hospital for minor injuries.

Wilmington Fire Department

No one was inside the building at the time, officials said, and an exterior wall was badly damaged.

Staff from Delmarva Power went to the scene to secure gas and electric service. The New Castle County Collapse Team helped shore up the building because of the damage.

Wilmington Fire Department

Wilmington police are investigating the cause of the crash, and the Wilmington Department of Licenses and Inspections has been called to check the building's structural stability.

About 30 firefighters and EMS workers from multiple departments responded to the crash, a news release from the fire department said.