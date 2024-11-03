Family, community gather in New Jersey to remember mother and daughter killed in Willingboro home

Family, community gather to remember mother and daughter killed in New Jersey home

Family members and community residents gathered in front of a home on Harrington Circle in Willingboro to honor the lives of 33-year-old Catherine Nunez and her mother, Marisol, who were shot and killed inside the residence last week.

The home where Catherine lived with her 8-year-old son became a site of mourning and remembrance as loved ones traveled from out of town to pay their respects. Marisol's brother-in-law, Joseph Puig, spoke about their impact on family and friends, describing both women as "the epitome of goodness."

"They're both beautiful souls and didn't deserve this," Puig said.

The tragedy unfolded early Wednesday morning when police found both women. Authorities said Junior Edwards, the father of Catherine's son, broke into the house through a window and killed both women. Police reported that the 8-year-old boy, who was home at the time, was unharmed, and a firearm was found outside the residence.

Family members shared memories of both women, saying they were happy individuals who loved music and dancing. Marisol was known as "Morena" to those close to her and attended church every Sunday, with her Carmen.

Catherine's boyfriend, Joshua Jackson, described her as a dedicated mother.

"I don't have enough nice things to say about her," Jackson said. "She was a great mother, she loved her son. Always was doing everything for her son."

As the investigation continues, the family said the young boy remains in state custody.

The gathering drew community members, friends, and advocates, including Kelly Logan, founder of "Stop Drop Your Gun," who offered support to the grieving family.

"We're here today to just pour love on the family," Logan said.

As evening fell, dozens attended a vigil, joining hands in prayer. A local pastor encouraged the crowd to remember Marisol and Catherine in their prayers.

Charlee Harris, another attendee, asked for prayers for Catherine's son, urging the community to support him emotionally.

"And prayers for the son, we got to make sure we lift him up in spirits, too," Harris said.

The family said funeral arrangements will take place on Thursday and Friday at Ortiz Funeral Home in Brooklyn, New York.