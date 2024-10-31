2 women shot dead in their home in Willingboro, New Jersey, officials say

Walz making stops in Pennsylvania Thursday, Harris and Trump campaigning in Nevada and Arizona

Two women died after they were shot by an intruder in their home in Willingboro, New Jersey, Wednesday morning, Burlington County officials said.

Police were called to the first block of Harrington Circle in Hawthorne Park just after 4 a.m. for a burglary report, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office. At the home, they found the bodies of Catherine Nunez, 33, and her mother Marisol Nunez, 54, prosecutors said.

A preliminary investigation indicates the intruder entered by breaking a window on the first floor. An autopsy showed gunshot wounds were the cause of death for both women, who were pronounced dead at the scene, the prosecutor's office said.

Law enforcement officials said they do not believe this was a random incident, and they do not believe other neighbors are in danger.

The suspect fled before police arrived, and no arrests have been made,

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office and the Willingboro Township Police Department are handling the investigation. Officials ask anyone with information to call the police department's tip line at 609-877-6958 or email tips@co.burlington.nj.us.