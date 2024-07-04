Fans celebrate Independence Day at Willie Nelson's 4th of July Picnic in Camden

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Fans celebrated America's birthday in a different way this year by enjoying some of the most iconic musical artists at Willie Nelson's 4th of July Picnic.

"Willie won't come to my house for a barbecue, so I had to come to his," Mark Quinlan from Chester County said.

"Normally on the 4th of July we're all about a family picnic, but when we saw this lineup, it's like, you know what, picnic can happen next weekend and we'll get out here and see these big names today," Denise Thanhauser from Lancaster said.

The live music event would mark Willie Nelsons' first time up on stage after canceling several shows because of health issues.

For many fans, they're counting down the hours until his highly anticipated performance by grabbing up exclusive merch.

"We were following his sickness through the last couple days, the tour cancellations, things like that," Todd Thanhauser said. "So, we're excited and honored that he's here."

The lineup also includes Mavis Staples, Maren Morris, Bob Dylan and others.

While fans were getting settled in, the opening act, husband and wife duo Bowen Young, performed on the same stage Nelson is set to play on.

"I just want him to feel good," Clare Bowen said. "It's dreadful when the thing that you love has stop because you feel sick. And he's an absolute battle ax which is a compliment in Australia, and just such a legend and a pro."

"I feel like we're so fortunate, just so lucky to get to do it together and to get to play this stage today," Brandon Young said. "It was incredible."

For others like the Rosado family, it wasn't so much about who was up on stage but rather who they were sharing the festivities with.

"My first concert was here on the lawn, so she kind of gets to experience the same thing here," Jessica Rosado said with her daughter by her side.