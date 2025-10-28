Delco school board says without Pennsylvania budget, district will struggle to operate normally after January

Leaders in a school district in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, say the state budget impasse in Harrisburg is affecting schools' ability to function properly.

The William Penn School District board of directors says that without state funding, it may not be able to operate as usual past the end of January.

Board members on Monday urged state lawmakers to pass a budget immediately that fully funds public education. Legislators and the governor should also comply with a court mandate on fair funding for schools and release any federal funds owed to school districts, board members said in a resolution that they read into the record during Monday's meeting.

The "ongoing impasse threatens the stability of public education, undermines the ability of districts to plan for the future, puts current and future educational initiatives and capital improvements at risk, and places undue financial burdens on local taxpayers," the resolution said in part.

William Penn Superintendent Eric Becoats said the urgent message isn't meant to scare anyone but to keep people informed about what's going on.

Without a budget, the district can continue operating through the end of January using tax dollars and a loan it's taken out, the superintendent said.

"If there's no state budget by the end of January, we will definitely be in uncharted territory," Becoats said.

The budget situation will not negatively affect the tentative agreement the district has with its teachers union, which is in the final stages of negotiation, Becoats said. The planned 3% raise will not be affected, he said.

"We will continue to work with our legislators in an effort to hopefully try to move the dial. ... I am hopeful that the state will have an approved budget sooner rather than later," he said.

The district relies on state funding for 55% of its budget, a board member said.

An article posted on the district website says officials are taking steps to manage the situation and encourages parents, staff and community members to contact their state legislators.

The Pennsylvania budget is more than 100 days overdue, affecting school systems and other organizations and services that receive state funds. Pittsburgh Public Schools, for example, has also already enacted emergency measures, including a freeze on new contracts, non-essential purchases, travel, and hiring outside of direct classroom needs to deal with the lack of state funding.

Some preschool operators in Philadelphia have said they may have to shut down if they don't receive money soon.