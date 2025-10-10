As budget stalemate continues in Harrisburg, Pittsburgh Public Schools begin feeling the squeeze

For months, questions surrounding Pennsylvania's state budget have been looming. Now, the impacts are starting to hit home, especially for public organizations that depend heavily on state funding.

Pittsburgh Public Schools is among those feeling the pressure. The district is enacting emergency financial measures as the state budget impasse drags on for over 100 days.

In response to the lack of a finalized state budget, the district announced a freeze on new contracts, non-essential purchases, travel, and hiring outside of direct classroom needs.

"When adults don't do their jobs, kids get harmed, and right now, kids are being harmed," said Gene Walker, School Board Director for District 9.

According to Walker, the district is acting to protect essential services, especially since a large portion of its funding comes directly from the state.

"Those are the funds we use for day-to-day operations, teacher salary, and keeping schools open," said Walker. "To not have that available means we have to rely on reserves and savings."

The district says the freeze is necessary to get them through mid-December, or possibly a bit longer, but uncertainty is mounting for many families.

"Kids have to have education, and they have to have the after-school programs and stuff like that... It's going to affect a lot of kids," said Kenneth Washington.

"It's greed at the top, is how I feel. It trickles down, and our kids are paying for it. And it's not fair," said Marc Wright.

Walker says the district is doing everything it can to manage the situation responsibly and avoid disrupting student learning any further.

"For our parents, the most important thing for them to know is that we are doing everything we possibly can to stretch our money as far as it can go," said Walker.

Pittsburgh Public Schools is not alone. School districts across Pennsylvania are facing similar funding uncertainty, all waiting and hoping for state lawmakers to finalize a budget agreement.