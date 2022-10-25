Watch CBS News
William Penn at Philly City Hall won't get Phillies gear

By CBS3 Staff

William Penn State at Philadelphia City Hall will not be decorated
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies decorations are popping up all over town but one place you won't see them is on top of City Hall.

Mayor Jim Kenney said William Penn would not be sporting a Phillies hat or jersey from his perch high over Center City.

You probably remember the city put a super-sized Phillies hat on the statue in 1993 and then the Phillies lost to the Blue Jays in the World Series.

Then, a Flyers jersey was draped over the statue in 1997. The Flyers lost to the Red Wings in the Stanley Cup.

It sounds like the mayor is a little superstitious.

First published on October 25, 2022 / 7:39 AM

