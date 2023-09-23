Will the Phillies play today? Team says forecasts will allow for game against Mets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies have no plans to postpone or cancel Saturday afternoon's game against the New York Mets, the Phils said on social media.

Tropical Storm Ophelia is heading up the coast after making landfall in North Carolina this morning. There has been flooding and high wind gusts in some coastal areas with the worst flooding to come at high tide in those spots.

Our NEXT Weather meteorologists forecasted a break in the rain this afternoon but more precipitation will filter in as we get into the evening.

The Phillies say the game is scheduled to be played "based on current forecasting models."

Gates at Citizens Bank Park will open at 2:35 p.m.