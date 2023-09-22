Potential tropical storm Ophelia bringing rain, flooding to Philadelphia, Jersey Shore this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A coastal low front currently known as Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 is headed north and will bring heavy rain, wind and flooding risks to the Philadelphia region this weekend, especially Saturday.

While the storm is not currently a named tropical storm, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring its activity and may name it Tropical Storm Ophelia.

Regardless of whether it gets a name or not, the storm's impact will be the same.

Moderate to major coastal flooding is forecast with the afternoon & evening high tide on Saturday. If you have interests in low-lying areas near the immediate coast, now is the time to be prepared. See the forecast here at specific points: https://t.co/421RYHz8VX pic.twitter.com/gnsN9vLS9g — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) September 22, 2023

When will potential tropical storm arrive?

It's expected to make landfall along the North Carolina coast early Saturday morning and then work its way north toward the I-95 corridor.

Rain moves in from the south and arrives in the area overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

It will rain constantly through mid-afternoon Saturday, with a few breaks possible.

A second wave of precipitation will come through Saturday night into Sunday.

Saturday is a NEXT Weather Alert Day due to this storm.

Coastal storm impacts at Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches: high tide flooding possible, High Wind Warning in effect

The most significant impacts of the storm will be on the coast, the National Weather Service says. We will see coastal flooding and strong winds, with heavy rain possible.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for coastal areas, with Wind Advisories farther inland for all coastal counties of Delaware and New Jersey. Gusts up to 60 mph are possible along the coasts.

A Coastal Flood Watch is also in effect, with inundation of 1 foot to 2 feet possible at high tide. High tide is after 2 p.m. in Cape May, New Jersey. The Shore could see between two and four inches of rain as well.

Storm Warnings and Gale Warnings are in place for boaters.

Coastal storm in Philadelphia: what will be the impacts?

Philadelphia could see wind gusts of 30 mph to 40 mph and between 2 and 5 inches of rain. Gusts could be higher in the suburbs, ranging from 40 mph to 50 mph.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect in Maryland and Virginia. Storm surge warnings are in effect along the Chesapeake Bay and Delmarva coasts with two to four feet of storm surge possible in those areas.