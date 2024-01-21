Montgomery County DA's office offering $5K reward for info on Norristown homicide

NORRISTOWN (CBS) -- The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office and local law enforcement are offering a $5,000 reward for information that helps them identify and arrest the individuals involved in a Norristown robbery and homicide.

According to District Attorney Kevin Steele, 35-year-old William Grover Carter was walking along West Wood Street in Norristown just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20 when he was approached and robbed by three male suspects. Surveillance video from the area caught the three suspects running out of a grey Toyota RAV4 toward the victim before the attack, Steele said in a press release. The person driving the Toyota stayed in the vehicle.

After he was robbed, one of the suspects shot and killed Carter, who had been walking to get something from his car when he was attacked, the DA's office said.

Video showed the three suspects ran back into the Toyota after the shooting and fled from the scene.

Then around 3 a.m., Norristown Police were dispatched to a vehicle fire on Willow and Roberts streets, where they found a Toyota RAV4 completely on fire. According to investigators, the car was determined to have been stolen in Cheltenham on Dec. 21, 2023, and is believed to be the same car used during the Jan. 20 homicide.

Anyone with information on the three attackers or the driver is asked to contact Norristown Police at 610-270-0977 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553.