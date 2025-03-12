Watch CBS News
Local News

Wildfire burning in Franklin Township, New Jersey, officials say

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

Sixty structures are threatened as a wildfire burns in Franklin Township, Gloucester County, on Wednesday night, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said. 

The fire, dubbed the "Scotland Run Wildfire," has burned 75 acres so far. It's 0% contained. Crews have started a "backfire operation" behind homes near the blaze to contain the wildfire. 

Proposed and Pennsylvania avenues in the area of the wild are remain open for local traffic, according to the NJFFS. 

lns-gloucester-county-brush-fire-frame-48237.jpg
Sixty structures are threatened as a wildfire burns in Franklin Township, Gloucester County, on Wednesday night, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said.  CBS News Philadelphia

The NJFFS is at the scene with fire engines and ground crews. An NJFFS helicopter was at the scene earlier on Wednesday. 

The cause of the wildfire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.