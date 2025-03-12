Wildfire burning in Franklin Township, New Jersey, officials say

Sixty structures are threatened as a wildfire burns in Franklin Township, Gloucester County, on Wednesday night, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said.

The fire, dubbed the "Scotland Run Wildfire," has burned 75 acres so far. It's 0% contained. Crews have started a "backfire operation" behind homes near the blaze to contain the wildfire.

Proposed and Pennsylvania avenues in the area of the wild are remain open for local traffic, according to the NJFFS.

The NJFFS is at the scene with fire engines and ground crews. An NJFFS helicopter was at the scene earlier on Wednesday.

The cause of the wildfire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.