Cloudy and mild Thursday in Philadelphia region, tracking severe weekend weather. See the full weather forecast.

Clouds will increase in the Philadelphia region into Thursday morning as a weak disturbance moves across the area. It will be mild, either side of 40 degrees with the clouds acting as a blanket, preventing much of the heat from escaping into the atmosphere.

Behind the disturbance clouds persist Thursday and cooler air arrives. The key word is "cooler" with highs in the mid-50s, which is still above-average for this time of year.

Above average is also the theme for the next seven days and beyond with temperature at or above average in the 50s, 60s and 70s.

The week ends with partly cloudy skies and highs near 60. Then on Saturday we flirt with 70 degrees as a warm front turns our winds to the south and ushers in warmer air. Skies will be mostly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers.

Weather forecast for St. Patrick's Day parade on Sunday

Grab the umbrellas for Sunday.

A strong cold front will approach with gusty winds, rain and storms developing ahead of the front.

Currently, the timing for storms is late afternoon through late evening and lingering into early Monday morning.

Some of the storms could turn severe, and the Storm Prediction Center has included Philadelphia in the area with the risk of severe weather. Damaging winds and heavy rain are the threats. Possible impacts are trees down, power outages, localized flooding and travel delays by air, road and rail.

Going to the St. Patrick's Day parade on Sunday? It will be breezy and mild near 70. Currently, it looks like the heavy rain and storms will potentially start after the parade, but the storm is still thousands of miles away and exact details will fluctuate.

Monday for St. Patrick's Day, there is a chance of scattered showers early followed by mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures in the 50s.

7-day forecast

Thursday: Clouds. High of 56, low of 39.

Friday: Partly sunny. High of 60, low of 39.

Saturday: Clouding up. High of 65, low of 44.

Sunday: NEXT Weather Alert for storms. High 70, low 56.

Monday: Morning showers. High of 57, low of 54.

Tuesday: Sun returns. High of 62, low 37.

Wednesday: Warming. High 65, low 38.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

