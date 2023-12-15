Widener University lockdown lifted after student attacked by knife-wielding suspect off campus

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- An overnight lockdown at Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania has been lifted after a student was attacked while walking their dog.

According to a statement released by the university, a student who lives off-campus was walking their dog at 18th and Chestnut Streets around 12:30 a.m. when they got into an argument with another person who was also walking their dog.

That fight escalated and the other person threw something at the student's dog, then attacked the student with a knife, the statement says.

The attacker then ran from the scene.

The student was taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center to be treated for a superficial wound. The student's dog was unharmed.

The lockdown on Widener's campus lasted about 90 minutes.

The university goes on winter break beginning at 6 p.m. Friday and residence halls are closing for the end of the semester.

Widener and Chester Police are investigating.