Raising money for veterans: White Dog Cafe's annual Dining Out for the Dogs is next week

White Dog Cafe in Chester County to host annual Dining Out for the Dogs

WAYNE, Pa. (CBS) -- White Dog Cafe is getting ready to host its annual event Dining Out for the Dogs. It's a special fundraiser for Alpha Bravo Canine, the first and only organization in Philadelphia that donates service dogs to U.S. veterans suffering from medical and psychological problems as a result of their duty.

It's the sixth annual Dining out for the Dogs event at the White Dog Cafe location in Wayne. The event features everything about the pups. So think pupcakes, pup balloons and so on.

A portion of the proceeds of the event go toward the Alpha Bravo Canine organization.

Jennifer Green, the organization's founder, joined CBS News Philadelphia on Thursday morning.

The organization was founded in 2015 to give back to local veterans suffering from brain injuries and other type of combat-related disabilities, Green said.

"You know, raising and training a service dog costs a lot of money," Green said. "It's approximately $25,000 to $30,000 per dog. So an event like this is really living changing for us because it allows us to continue with our mission."

The event will also feature puppy-kissing booths and also VIP tables for a $35 donation. Organizers say people should call the White Dog Cafe location for reservations.

What's new this year?

White Dog Cafe is selling its shortbread bone-shaped cookies for $10 per bag and the pupcakes are two for $5, on the day of the event.

You can help just by going out to eat. The event is on Monday, Aug. 12, from 5-9 p.m.

You can go to any of the three White Dog Cafe locations. They're in Wayne, Glen Mills and Haverford.

If people can't attend the event, they can still donate at any of the cafe's locations from now until Aug. 21.