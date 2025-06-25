Ex-Phillies player Whit Merrifield retires, apologizes to Philly: "Sorry I stunk for you"

Whit Merrifield, a utility player whose Major League Baseball journey included a short stint with the Philadelphia Phillies, announced his retirement Tuesday and included a short apology to Phillies fans, who were hoping for more from the three-time All-Star last year.

Merrifield, who became a father a month after signing with the Phils, said the decision to retire was an easy one and the main reason was "a 6 pound, 6 ounce gift from God my wife and I were blessed with in March of 2024."

In the letter posted on social media, Merrifield said baseball was something that "required my full focus and energy for me to compete at the level I wanted to" and that he realized "I can no longer give that effort. At this point in life, I'd much rather chase around a toddler than chase sliders."

A native of Florence, South Carolina, Merrifield was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in 2010 and made his major league debut for them in 2016. He was named to the American League All-Star team in 2019, 2021 and 2023. In 2021, he hit 42 doubles, tied with Jeimer Candelario and J.D. Martinez for the most in MLB that season. In 2019, he was one of three Royals to hit 10 triples, tying for most in MLB.

The one-season Merrifield experiment in Philadelphia ended after 53 games, where he hit just .199. After being released by Philly, he ended his career with the division rival Atlanta Braves, his childhood team.

"Philly, I liked you way more than you liked me. Sorry I stunk for you," Merrifield said, adding it was a joy to end his career with the Braves, the team he cheered for growing up.

"I loved all the moments. All the highs and even all the lows," he said at the end of the letter. "I'm grateful for the way this game molded me. I can't wait to tell my story to my daughter one day. What a ride. Thanks for everything."