Where to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Philadelphia

No World Cup tickets? No problem.

In Philadelphia and beyond, there's no shortage of watch parties and soccer-themed events where fans can pull up a seat, grab a drink and watch the best players from around the globe compete in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

From outdoor block parties to VIP tables, here's a look at where you can watch the World Cup this summer.

Editor's note: This list highlights some of the watch parties and events happening during the 2026 FIFA World Cup in and around Philadelphia. It does not include every event in the region.

FIFA Fan Festival

The marquee fan experience of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Philadelphia, the FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill in East Fairmount Park will be active for all 39 days of the tournament.

The festival will broadcast dozens of matches throughout the tournament and feature live music and entertainment, cultural performances, immersive activations, a makers and artists marketplace and a rotating lineup of local food trucks.

Where: Lemon Hill in East Fairmount Park

Lemon Hill in East Fairmount Park When: June 11-July 19 (festival hours vary)

June 11-July 19 (festival hours vary) Fee: Free entry but registration is required

Stateside Live Match Day Experiences

Stateside Live! at the South Philly Sports Complex is hosting a series of match day experiences. These events are open to individuals, families and groups who have tickets to attend the six matches being played at Philadelphia Stadium, aka Lincoln Financial Field.

Tickets, which range from standard passes to luxury experiences, include food, drinks, access to a pre-match tailgate and more.

Where: Stateside Live!, 1100 Pattison Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Stateside Live!, 1100 Pattison Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148 When: Philadelphia match days (June 14, June 19, June 22, June 25, June 27, July 4)

Philadelphia match days (June 14, June 19, June 22, June 25, June 27, July 4) Fee: Adult tickets start at $50 for Matchday Passes

Hard Rock Cafe PHANZONE

Hard Rock Cafe Philadelphia is hosting World Cup watch parties at its PHANZONE. The space will stream matches on TVs and large screens and feature FIFA World Cup-themed decor, games and photo opportunities. Visitors can order exclusive food and drink items during the experience.

Where: Hard Rock Cafe Philadelphia, 1113 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Hard Rock Cafe Philadelphia, 1113 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 When: Open during regular Hard Rock Cafe hours

Open during regular Hard Rock Cafe hours Fee: Free to make reservations

Brauhaus Schmitz

The South Philadelphia German bierhall says it will show every single World Cup match throughout the tournament and is planning five outdoor watch parties.

Where: Brauhaus Schmitz, 718 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Brauhaus Schmitz, 718 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147 When: Outdoor block parties June 25, June 27, July 3, July 4, July 19



Outdoor block parties June 25, June 27, July 3, July 4, July 19 Fee: Free to attend

Lion Sports Bar

Lion Sports Bar in Philadelphia is hosting watch parties for every World Cup game in partnership with Yamitsuki. Watch party tickets include guaranteed seating, an unlimited buffet and open bar.

Where: Lion Sports Bar, 1021 Arch St, Philadelphia 19107

Lion Sports Bar, 1021 Arch St, Philadelphia 19107 When: June 11-July 19

June 11-July 19 Fee: Tickets start around $45 for open bar, buffet and guaranteed seating. Prices vary depending on matches.

Yards Brewing watch parties

Yards Brewing in the Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia is planning at least 16 watch parties with a beer created for the series, a new cocktail, $5 Philadelphia pale ale pints and a special menu featuring North American favorites such as poutine, tostadas and apple pie.

Yards says it plans to show almost every match throughout the tournament. The taproom will remain open until at least 11 p.m. nightly, and for matches that begin at 10 p.m. or earlier, will stay open through the end of the match.

Where: 500 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123

500 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123 When: Most match days, June 11-July 6

East Passyunk Avenue block parties

The East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District is planning three World Cup 2026 block parties. During the events, sidewalks will be lined with activations, food and drink specials and places to watch the games, the district says.

When and where:

June 19 at 1700 block of East Passyunk Avenue, 7-11 p.m.

June 27 at 1500 block of East Passyunk Avenue, 4-8 p.m.

July 3 at 1300 block of East Passyunk Avenue, 5-9 p.m.

Locust Lane Craft Brewery Beer Garden & World Cup

Locust Lane Craft Brewery plans to open a beer garden in Nor-View Park in Upper Merion Township throughout the tournament. A dedicated TV truck will show the matches, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs. Entry to the beer garden is free, and Locust Lane beers, Coca-Cola products and food will be available for sale.

Where: Nor-View Farm Park, 670 N. Henderson Rd, King of Prussia, PA 19406, hours posted online

Nor-View Farm Park, 670 N. Henderson Rd, King of Prussia, PA 19406, hours posted online When: June 11-July 19

June 11-July 19 Fee: Free

F1 Arcade Philadelphia

F1 Arcade in Philadelphia is hosting watch parties for dozens of matches. Tickets include seating, food and drink tokens and access to F1 race simulators.

Where: F1 Arcade Philadelphia, 1330 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia PA 19107

F1 Arcade Philadelphia, 1330 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia PA 19107 When: June 11-27

June 11-27 Fee: Tickets start at $68.25

Mamajuana Cafe

Fishtown's Mamajuana Cafe is hosting 10 World Cup watch parties at its Frankford Avenue location. The events will feature tournament-exclusive cocktails, live Salsa and Samba entertainment, big screen TVs to watch the games and Dominican and Latin cuisine.

Where: 1000 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125

1000 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125 When: June 11, June 13, June 16, June 17, June 19, June 26, June 27, July 19

June 11, June 13, June 16, June 17, June 19, June 26, June 27, July 19 Fee: Free to enter

Parx Casino BetParx Summer Soccer Fest

Parx Casino in Bensalem is hosting five World Cup watch parties for some of the tournament's biggest games. Visitors can watch the action in stadium-style seating and enjoy food, drinks, giveaways and prizes.

Where: Parx Casino BetParx Sportsbook, 2999 Street Road, Bensalem, PA 19022

Parx Casino BetParx Sportsbook, 2999 Street Road, Bensalem, PA 19022 When: June 11, June 12, June 17, June 19 and June 24

June 11, June 12, June 17, June 19 and June 24 Fee: Free entry

Downtown Camden SoccerFest26

SoccerFest 26 will take over Wiggins Waterfront Park in Camden from June 25-27. Twelve matches will be played on large screens over the three-day event, including four games that are being played in Philadelphia and East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The family-friendly festival will also have a Play Zone where youth players can sign up for free soccer sessions. Registration is required.