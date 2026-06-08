Soccer fever builds in Philadelphia as fans, restaurants count down to FIFA World Cup

With the FIFA World Cup set to start Thursday, soccer fans across Philadelphia are already gathering to celebrate — and local restaurants are preparing to welcome visitors from around the world.

At Brauhaus Schmitz in South Philadelphia, fans packed the German beer hall Sunday evening to watch Colombia take on Jordan in a pre-World Cup "friendly" match.

"For my family, fútbol is life," said Joana Plazas, a Colombia supporter. "I grew up watching it with my father, my uncles, my grandparents."

Plazas said watching matches alongside fellow fans helps recreate the atmosphere she grew up with, especially because the restaurant broadcasts the matches in Spanish.

"It just makes it so much more of an incredible experience," she said.

Creating a welcoming experience for fans across the globe is something Brauhaus Schmitz owner Doug Hager said he's prioritizing.

"We're not just a home base for Team Germany," Hager said. "All the countries are welcome to come to Brauhaus and watch this beautiful game."

The restaurant has decorated its space with soccer scarves representing countries from around the world and introduced tournament-themed food and drink specials. They're going to show all matches on their many big screens and even throw five FIFA celebratory block parties.

Meanwhile, at Mamajuana Cafe in Fishtown, staff recently installed a giant viewing screen ahead of the tournament.

"We're going to have at least 10 watch parties, but we might even have more," said spokesperson Kory Aversa.

The Caribbean and Latin American restaurant is also serving specialty drinks in trophy-inspired cups designed to appeal to visiting fans.

"It's almost like a handshake, if you will, to the soccer fans who are visiting Philly," Aversa said.

And with kickoff just days away, businesses across Philadelphia say they're ready to play host.

"Philadelphia is America," Hager said. "Couple that with a sporting event in Philadelphia where we truly have the most passionate fans — it's a match made in heaven."